Backstage News On WWE Possibly Signing Top Indie Stars Soon

It will be interesting to see which Ring of Honor wrestlers end up in WWE next year as several ROH contracts are expiring at the end of this year, right as WWE is about to announce a new Performance Center class in January.

WWE officials have real interest in ACH of ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. PWInsider reports that ACH will likely end up on the WWE NXT brand in January, if everything goes well with his pre-signing process.

ROH were recently in discussions with ACH to negotiate his return to the company but those talks ended and no new contract was signed.

Another name that’s rumored to sign with WWE is former ROH TV Champion Silas Young. The 40 year old recently confirmed to WrestlingINC that his deal ends at the end of this year, along with other ROH talents.

“You can never say never in wrestling. WWE’s had a thing in the past couple of years where they’ve been signing a lot of talent up,” Young said. “My contract’s up at the end of the year. I’m not opposed to talking to either side. When it comes down to it, it’s a business at the end of the day. You’ve gotta go with what’s best for you and your family. I love ROH. I feel like there’s things there that I’d like to accomplish still. Saying that, nothing’s set in stone.”