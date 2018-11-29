Backstage News On WWE SmackDown Plans For WrestleMania 35 Season

WWE still has plans on delivering a follow-up to Team SmackDown losing all of their matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It sounds like we won’t get that follow-up until January, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The late pay-off could come in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as WrestleMania 35 season kicks off.

As we’ve noted, WWE still has significant creative plans for SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon going into WrestleMania 35 season. There are plans for Shane to undergo a character change during the first quarter of 2019. There’s no word yet on what they have planned but it will likely be the set-up for his match at WrestleMania. The change will also tie-in with Shane’s World Cup tournament win at Crown Jewel.

WWE had plans for Shane to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 but that was changed when Bryan won the WWE Title from AJ Styles. It was believed that Shane’s planned heel turn with the World Cup win was leading to the WrestleMania match with Bryan. It was also believed that the Shane heel turn has been dropped but there’s no confirmation on what they have planned now that Shane is in a new storyline with The Miz.