Backstage Notes On Daniel Bryan’s WWE Future After Being Cleared

As noted, WWE announced today that their doctors have cleared SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to return to the ring. Bryan will open tonight’s blue brand show to discuss the big news.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this afternoon that Bryan had went to Dr. Joseph Maroon, one of WWE’s doctors that would not clear him, and asked him what he needed to do to get cleared. Meltzer noted that Bryan asked Maroon who he considered the top concussion experts in the country, apparently so he could work to get cleared by them. WWE confirmed in today’s announcement Bryan was cleared by Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. It’s believed these doctors cleared him over the past month or so and once they cleared him, there was a feeling that Maroon would clear him for WWE and he did.

Bryan’s return had been in play for a few weeks now. Word got out among some this morning and Meltzer believed that the news would be announced on tonight’s SmackDown but he could not confirm the clearance. Some knew at last night’s RAW that Bryan would be in the WrestleMania 34 match with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, indicating that the clearance was finalized on Monday. Meltzer adds that the current plan is for Bryan and Shane to team up to face Owens and Zayn in New Orleans.

Regarding Bryan’s in-ring status, he is currently free and clear to wrestle as much as WWE wants to use him and as much as he wants to work. There’s no word yet on if Bryan wants to work a full-time schedule. Meltzer noted that Bryan had talked about wanting to work somewhat a limited schedule, perhaps around 60 dates instead of 200 dates, but that was referring to working outside of WWE.

Meltzer noted that Bryan has had more testing done than any WWE talent in history and possibly more than any fighter in history. Bryan has seen many doctors while trying to get cleared and all doctors that he’s seen in the last 23 months or so have cleared him.

Bryan’s WWE deal expires in September and it’s believed that he will not be looking to go to the indies now that he’s been cleared.