Backstage Notes On The WrestleMania 35 Line-Up, Longest WWE PPV Ever?

As noted, the sixth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been confirmed for WrestleMania 35. Braun Strowman has been announced as the first entrant. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the second annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will also take place.

It was also noted that 3 or 4 other matches that haven’t been talked about on WWE TV yet, will also be added to the WrestleMania 35 card.

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the longest WWE pay-per-view of all-time, which Alfred Konuwa of Forbes wrote about this week. They added, “Employee morale has also played a role in WrestleMania’s “all hands on deck” feel as WWE looks to fit as many Superstars on the card as possible. With the forthcoming launch of AEW, employee morale is as important as it has ever been.”

On a related note, @Wrestlevotes reports that there is a push backstage to “control the match count” for WrestleMania this year. A source noted that there could be as many as 17 matches on the card.