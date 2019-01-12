Backstage Talk On Lars Sullivan Following Reported Incidents With WWE Call-Up

We noted earlier via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lars Sullivan was set to work a match, likely a dark match, at Monday’s RAW in Orlando but he either did not show up to the arena or did show up, and left the building, apparently due to an anxiety attack. WWE officials talked with Sullivan and smoothed things over, and Sullivan was then supposed to work a dark match the next night at SmackDown in Jacksonville but he didn’t show up, and apparently flew back home to Colorado, according to the Observer. The report also said that Lars’ planned WrestleMania 35 match with John Cena is now up in the air due to what happened at TV.

In an update, @WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that their sources claimed Lars did not go home to Colorado from this week’s TV tapings. It was also said that Lars was never in either Orlando or Jacksonville this week, which is interesting as most of the WWE NXT talents are based in the Orlando area. The WV report went on to say that Sullivan was scheduled to be in Orlando or Jacksonville this week, but he just did not arrive. There was no word yet on what the internal reaction to everything was.

It was believed that the Sullivan vs. Cena WrestleMania build was set to begin at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. Unless any updates leak from within WWE, we may not know the status of Cena vs. Sullivan until the Rumble pay-per-view on January 27.