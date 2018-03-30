Backstage Talk On AJ Styles’ Recent Injury

WWE Champion AJ Styles may have suffered a MCL injury earlier this month, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Styles and WWE have been quiet about the specifics of the injury that kept him out of the ring for more than a week this month but word going around is that it was related to his MCL.

Seth Rollins tore the MCL in his right knee back in February 2017 but he was still able to make WrestleMania 33, where he defeated Triple H in a match.

Styles returned to the ring at last weekend’s WWE live events but he worked multi-man matches to limit his in-ring participation. Styles did not wrestle again on this week’s SmackDown but he is still scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 in 10 days.

Styles has acknowledged the injury in recent media interviews but he remains confident about being able to put on a show with Nakamura in New Orleans.

“If my leg got cut off I’d find a way to make it to WrestleMania,” Styles told Catch-Newz during a call. “I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania, don’t worry about it, it’ll be fine.”

Triple H also commented on the injury one week ago when speaking with Catch-Newz. He said, “AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania. We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. We’re hoping for the best. Right now he says he’s feeling a lot better and will be ready to go. Obviously we’ll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get a medical clearance, if that’s possible. He’s working very hard at it, so we’re hoping for the best.”