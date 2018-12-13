Backstage Update On Braun Strowman & WWE TLC, Strowman – John Cena Live Event News

As noted earlier, Braun Strowman is scheduled to be at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. @WrestleVotes reports that Strowman is still not likely to compete in the TLC match with General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin.

It was also reported that Strowman will be replaced on the upcoming WWE holiday live event tours by John Cena, indicating The Monster Among Men has some time to go before he’s cleared. Strowman will reportedly appear at the holiday live events but he won’t be wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if Strowman somehow manages to win Sunday’s match with Corbin. The stipulation has Corbin becoming permanent RAW GM if he wins, even if by forfeit due to Strowman’s injury, but Strowman is to win a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, if he beats Corbin. It’s believed that Strowman will be cleared to compete in time for the Rumble match with Lesnar.