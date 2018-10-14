PWInsider is reporting that even though WWE is no longer advertising a Cutting Edge segment for this Tuesday’s Smackdown 1000, WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland is still scheduled to be at the event.
Backstage Update on Edge's Appearance at SmackDown 1000
PWInsider is reporting that even though WWE is no longer advertising a Cutting Edge segment for this Tuesday's Smackdown 1000, WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland is still scheduled to be at the event.
