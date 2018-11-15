Backstage Update On Impact’s Future With Pop TV – More Wrestling Coming To Pop?

There’s still no update on Impact Wrestling finding a new TV partner for 2019 but they will remain on Pop TV for the first part of the year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

We’ve noted how Impact’s current deal with Pop TV runs through December 31 and they recently started looking for a new TV partner in the United States. The Observer reports that Impact will still air on Pop at least in early 2019.

A recent commercial for the AroLucha promotion aired during Impact on Pop and stated that their show would be coming in 2019. The commercial did not specify where or when AroLucha would be airing but it looks like Pop is bringing them on.

There has been speculation on AroLucha airing on Pop at 8pm or 9pm now that Impact is airing in the 10pm timeslot, if Pop signs a new deal with Impact. This has not been confirmed and AroLucha on Pop has not been officially announced. For those who missed it, below is the AroLucha teaser that aired on Pop: