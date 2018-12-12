Backstage Update On Jason Jordan’s WWE Status, The Revival Responds To Seth Rollins Promo

– Jason Jordan was in Birmingham, Alabama last week to get his neck evaluated by doctors, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar has been out of action since February after undergoing neck surgery. Jordan has been working backstage as a producer since he was able to travel on the road.

– This week’s opening RAW promo saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins call out General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin for the way RAW has “sucked” since he’s been in charge. Rollins made a mention of how The Revival has been feuding with Lucha House Party while they should be feuding for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took to Twitter during the show and tweeted the following on the promo by Rollins:

Seth Rollins? Good guy. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 11, 2018