Backstage Update On New Stars Coming To WWE Soon

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Karen Q and Rachael Ellering, who both competed in the Mae Young Classic this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Karen Q is set to compete for the Women of Honor Title at ROH Final Battle later this month, going up against Madison Rayne, Sumie Sakai and Kelly Klein. Ellering, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and girlfriend of Kassius Ohno, continues to take indie bookings and recently noted on Twitter that she is looking to fill up every weekend in January.

On a related note, the January WWE Performance Center Class is looking like it will be loaded with talents from the indies. The Observer reports that former Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee, former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion ACH and Australian indie veteran Jonah Rock (pictured above) are expected to start then. As we’ve noted, former EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland (Killshot) is also rumored to be starting with WWE next month.