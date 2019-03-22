Backstage Update On New Wrestlers Starting With WWE

Lucha star Garza Jr. could finally be headed to WWE soon.

Garza, who is cousins with WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo, previously signed with WWE but the deal was nixed after shoulder issues were discovered during his pre-signing medical tests. He was recently offered a new deal and now it looks like he has passed the medical tests, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no official word yet on when Garza will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but he will likely start in early April as he has announced that his March 23 appearance at the Crash event in Tijuana will be his final date for the promotion.

The Observer reports that Garza will report to the Performance Center on Tuesday, April 9, along with Shane Strickland. Strickland has been rumored to start with WWE for months now.

On a related note, we recently reported that former Impact star DJZ had signed with WWE. PWInsider reports that DJZ is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center before May.