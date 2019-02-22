Backstage Update On Noam Dar’s WWE Status

WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar is now a regular member of the WWE NXT UK brand.

Dar worked today’s NXT UK TV tapings in Coventry, England and declared his full-time spot with that brand. PWInsider reports that Dar will be moving back to Europe to live full-time and from there he will be a regular for NXT UK.

Dar will continue to work 205 Live until he completes the move back to Europe. Dar recently wrapped his feud with Tony Nese by losing a No DQ match on 205 Live.

The WWE website lists Dar as a member of the NXT UK roster. He made his official re-debut earlier this month by defeating Jordan Devlin.

Stay tuned for full spoilers from the NXT UK TV tapings in England.