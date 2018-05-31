Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

The current plan for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is for his next title defense to be on August 19th at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Lesnar is set to headline that show but that is not locked in stone. No word yet on who his opponent will be.

Regarding a potential UFC return by Lesnar, he will be staying with WWE unless he applies to be put back into the USADA testing pool for UFC by June 30th. If he is headed back to the Octagon, a fight at the UFC New Year’s weekend event is likely.

With Lesnar not working the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, it looks like they are going with a six-man main event as the PPG Paints Arena has Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal advertised.

Other matches advertised for Extreme Rules are Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe plus appearances by WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor, The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Asuka. It’s worth noting that Lesnar, John Cena and Ronda Rousey are not advertised for Extreme Rules.