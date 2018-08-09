Backstage Update On Jason Jordan’s WWE Status & Neck Injury

The situation surrounding Jason Jordan’s neck injury is worse than expected, according to The Wrestling Observer. There’s no word yet on when Jordan will be back in the ring for WWE but it was noted that the RAW Superstar will not be returning at the present time.

Jordan has been out of action since early 2018 and underwent neck surgery on February 5.

Jordan was cleared several weeks back and was tentatively scheduled to be back in the ring in July but that obviously never happened. Jordan did represent WWE at the 2018 Special Olympic USA games during the first week of July and he was reported to be backstage for a few RAW events in May & July.

Jordan noted on Twitter that he’s been doing neurosomatic therapy this summer and he also had an infrared sauna installed at his home. You can see his recent social media posts below:

I’m so pumped about my new @SaunaWorks infrared sauna! Fits perfectly in my garage. Now it’s time to #sweat and #detox pic.twitter.com/MxdICdZ7Qc — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 13, 2018

Absolutely in love with my @SaunaWorks infrared sauna! My mind and body has been feeling great from sitting in here everyday. #sweat #detox #mind #body pic.twitter.com/c50ZbNJptY — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 27, 2018