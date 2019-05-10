WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been preparing for the next phase of his career with the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Angle is currently training to become a WWE Producer. He has been shadowing the current producers as of late, learning the different aspects of the job. There’s no word yet on which brand or division Angle will end up working closely with, or how long he has to shadow for.

Angle wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania 35 last month – the Farewell Match loss to Baron Corbin. He participated in a physical angle on RAW the next night, but that was the end of his in-ring career. As we’ve noted, Angle recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE and plans on doing some part-time work with the company, in addition to the work as a Producer. Angle revealed the new deal in his recent Wrestling INC interview with Andy Malnoske, which aired on the WINCLY Podcast.

“I signed a five-year deal with WWE,” Angle said. “I’m going to do some part-time – if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers. But the most important thing is I’m going to be a producer. I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at. I thought I’d be able to contributor the company [in that role].”

On a related note, Angle took to Instagram this week and said he’s having a happy retirement with family after spending the first half of his life at work. Angle may have seemed eager to get back to work during the recent interview, but his Instagram comments show that he’s enjoying the time off.

He wrote, “Love being at home with my little ones. I spent the first half of my life doing what was best for me. The 2nd half of my life is doing what’s best for them. #happyretirement #itstrue”

You can see Angle’s full Instagram post below: