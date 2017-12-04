Backstage Update On Laurel Van Ness Asking For Her Release (Impact Spoilers Included)

We noted last week via Squared Circle Sirens that Laurel Van Ness had reportedly requested her release from Impact. Van Ness was still under contract as of Friday morning but it was believed that officials would be granting the release soon.

The former WWE Tough Enough competitor, who dates Zack Ryder, will win the Knockouts title on the Impact Wrestling episode that airs this coming Thursday night.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Van Ness requested her release on the same night that she won the title at the recent set of TV tapings. Van Ness agreed that she should have told them about wanting to leave earlier in the tapings, before they gave her the title. It’s likely that the company wants her to drop the title before granting the release. It’s believed the release will be granted once she drops the title.