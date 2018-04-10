Backstage Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Future

Word going around backstage at Monday’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans is that Paul Heyman has signed a new deal with WWE, according to PWInsider. F4Wonline.com confirms the new contract and adds that Heyman has signed a short-term deal.

One source noted that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s new deal with WWE would have included just about everything he wants, including Heyman as his manager. There are no financial details available on Lesnar or Heyman’s new deals but we will keep you updated.

WWE confirmed on Monday that Lesnar has signed a new deal but there’s no word yet on how long it is for. Lesnar did not appear on the post-WrestleMania RAW but he has been announced to defend against Roman Reigns at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia, inside a Steel Cage.