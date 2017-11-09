Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status & Plans For Survivor Series

It’s now confirmed that Roman Reigns has been cleared to return to the ring from the viral infection that had been going around the WWE locker room, according to PWInsider. Reigns last wrestled on the October 16th RAW, losing a Steel Cage match to Braun Strowman. He was forced to miss the WWE TLC pay-per-view and the big reunion of The Shield due to the infection.

As noted, Reigns will make his return to TV on next Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW from Atlanta. It’s also been confirmed that The Shield vs. The New Day will be confirmed for Survivor Series during Monday’s RAW.

The Shield vs. The New Day comes after Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston appeared on this week’s RAW to cause Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to lose the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bar.