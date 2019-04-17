We noted before how WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe would likely be moving to the RAW roster now that WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor went to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. Joe was backstage at Monday’s RAW but he was reportedly very sick, so bad that his segment was removed from the show.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Joe will be going to the red brand as that was the plan on Monday. The roster change was going to be announced on RAW, but should be announced later this week.

Joe is currently scheduled to feud with Braun Strowman for the title. Their feud began on SmackDown last week to build to the Superstar Shakeup. That feud would have continued this week if it weren’t for Joe getting sick.