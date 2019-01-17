Backstage Update On The Revival’s WWE Status

As noted on Wednesday, there have been rumors of The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder possibly leaving WWE soon.

Wilder and Dawson reportedly requested their releases from WWE officials, while still in their ring gear, following the win over Lucha House Party on Monday’s RAW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There’s no word yet on if they were granted the release but word is that no one who asks for their release right now is expected to be given it, for obvious reasons such as All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and others.