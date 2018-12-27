Backstage Update On A Top Match At WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is the current plan for the top women’s match at WWE’s WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word yet on if the match would be for Rousey’s RAW Women’s Title or not.

WWE has not decided if Rousey vs. Lynch will be the actual main event of WrestleMania, and the decision likely won’t be made until very close to show time. Rousey vs. Lynch will be one of the most pushed matches on the card, if not the most pushed.

It’s also possible that Charlotte Flair will be added to the match to make it a Triple Threat.

There have been rumors of WWE officials promising Flair a main event spot at WrestleMania but those reports are incorrect, according to the Observer.

It will be interesting to see if the women’s division gets the WrestleMania main event this year because the original plan had Roman Reigns headlining the show with whatever program he was going to be in before he announced time off for his second battle with leukemia.