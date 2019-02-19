Backstage Update On The WWE Title – WWE Changes Plans, Kofi Kingston Getting A Shot

It looks like Kofi Kingston will be getting a WWE Title shot from champion Daniel Bryan after all.

We noted earlier, via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, that Kofi was not the choice for Bryan’s next challenger, as of Monday morning. WWE has confirmed that Bryan’s opponent for WWE Fastlane will be announced on tonight’s SmackDown from New Orleans.

In an update, Meltzer reports that the change of plans took place on Monday afternoon and Kingston is now the front-runner to be announced as Bryan’s Fastlane opponent during tonight’s SmackDown. Based on Kofi’s performance in last Tuesday’s Gauntlet Match and his performance in the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, the decision was made to change plans and go with Kingston vs. Bryan at Fastlane.

As we’ve noted, The Q Arena has been advertising a WWE Title Triple Threat for the March 10 Fastlane pay-per-view with Bryan defending against Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. There’s no word yet on what Joe and Styles will be doing at Fastlane now.

There’s also no word yet on how Kingston vs. Bryan will affect plans for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 35. As noted earlier, word is that Bryan will be defending his title against a Superstar that is returning or being brought back for the biggest show of the year, instead of a regular member of the blue brand roster.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE Title situation and remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET tonight.