Backstage Updates On Kofi Kingston & Mustafa Ali Coming Out Of WWE SmackDown

WWE apparently had big things planned for Mustafa Ali in the Gauntlet Match on this week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown.

As noted, Ali was pulled from the Gauntlet match and from Sunday’s WWE Title Elimination Chamber match due to a concussion. His spot was given to Kofi Kingston and Kofi ended up putting on a strong performance in the Gauntlet, going more than an hour. @Wrestlevotes reports that the story that unfolded with Kofi in the Gauntlet was the same story that was to unfold with Ali.

It will be interesting to see what this means for Kofi in Sunday’s Chamber match for the WWE Title. As noted, Kofi was praised by many fans and wrestlers on social media after the Gauntlet. The @Wrestlevotes report also noted that due to Tuesday’s performance, Kofi has momentum with people backstage in the company, not just with fans.

Sunday’s Chamber match will see Kofi do battle with champion Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy. Orton won Tuesday’s Gauntlet and has earned the right to enter the match last.