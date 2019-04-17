While Bayley went to SmackDown from RAW in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sasha Banks is currently scheduled to stay on the RAW brand.

As we’ve noted, Banks reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend as she was upset over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to The IIconics. It was reported that she and Bayley believed they were going to be given a lengthy title run so they could make the belts mean something.

In an update, Banks was also upset over the fact that officials told them that their tag team was going to be split up. Bayley noted in her post-SmackDown interview that she is now a singles competitor on the blue brand.

It was also noted that Banks is currently booked for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. As we’ve noted, she was reportedly given some time off to think about her decision.