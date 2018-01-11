Backstage Updates On The WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Class

We noted before that Bill Goldberg was set to go into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in New Orleans, first reported by freelance writer Brad Shepard. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now confirmed that Goldberg will be the headliner of the 2018 class.

The Dudley Boyz were also on the original list of names reported and it’s possible WWE announces their induction during the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd as they were recently confirmed for that event. Besides Goldberg and The Dudleys, other names reported but unconfirmed as of this writing are Ivory and Bam Bam Bigelow, plus Kid Rock going into the Celebrity Wing.

Goldberg’s induction should be announced soon, possibly as early as Monday’s RAW, as tickets for the ceremony go on sale Friday, January 19th at 11am EST. The online pre-sale will begin next Wednesday via Ticketmaster.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 6th at 7:30pm EST from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. No word yet on a special broadcast for the USA Network but it will air on the WWE Network in its entirety.