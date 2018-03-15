Backstage Updates On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Randy Orton, Cruiserweight Tournament Finals

There will be a second Triple Threat for a singles title at WrestleMania 34 as WWE United States Champion Randy Orton is currently scheduled to defend against Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE previously announced a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Title with The Miz defending against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

As noted, Roode announced on this week’s SmackDown that he would be cashing in his rematch from Orton at WrestleMania but there was speculation on Mahal being added to the match after he picked up a singles win over Roode. Jinder should be added to the match on Tuesday’s SmackDown.

Regarding the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34, the plan has been to do Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. Cedric defeated Roderick Strong on this week’s WWE 205 Live show to earn a spot in New Orleans. Next week’s 205 Live show will feature Ali vs. Drew Gulak to determine Cedric’s opponent. The Observer adds that Alexander vs. Ali has been the plan since the idea of the tournament finals taking place at WrestleMania was first put together.