Backstage Videos From WrestleMania 34, UFC President Going To ‘Mania (Photo)

– UFC President Dana White tweeted the following and revealed that he’s attending WrestleMania 34 tonight to support Ronda Rousey:

On my way to my first LIVE @WWE since i was a kid to support the amazing @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/B1rDpytIMW — Dana White (@danawhite) April 8, 2018

– WWE posted these videos of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Carmella, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, Rusev, Aiden English, Lana and Nia Jax arriving for tonight’s big event from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.