Backstage WWE 205 Live Updates: Vince McMahon Wanting Live Content, Roster Additions

Vince McMahon is the one behind the decision to air WWE 205 Live each week as a live show.

The show was moved back to airing live each week mainly because Vince reportedly wants there to be live programming on the WWE Network, according to PWInsider.

There was some talk online this week about how airing the show live after SmackDown killed the crowd reactions that some of the cruiserweights were getting when the show was taped before SmackDown to air on Wednesday nights. PWInsider touched on this and noted that the crowd reactions from this week’s live show vs. the recent taped episodes were “night and day.”

On a related note, there has been talk of adding one or two new cruiserweights to the roster, but there’s no word yet on when they might debut. Humberto Carrillo joined the 205 Live roster this week from WWE NXT and lost a non-title match to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Carrillo’s profile has been added to the 205 Live roster on WWE’s website. As we’ve noted, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick recently promised fans that they would see new faces and fresh matches on the show in 2019.