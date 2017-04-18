Backstage WWE 360 Tour, WWE RAW Social Media Score, The Rock On Ballers

– As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features Renee Young giving you a backstage tour. The video features appearances by Dolph Ziggler, The Ascension, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan and others.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 134,000 interactions with 32,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 206,000 Twitter interactions with 36,000 unique authors. RAW also had 261,000 Facebook interactions with 175,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 328,000 interactions with 202,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– The Rock posted the following today after officially wrapping work on season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers” series. The 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd.