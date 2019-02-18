Backstage WWE RAW Updates: News On Creative Plans, Top WWE NXT Stars In Attendance

Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana for tonight’s WWE RAW, according to PWInsider.

Superstars backstage include NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet. There’s no word yet on if they will be wrestling on RAW tonight, or perhaps in the pre-show dark match, but we will keep you updated. Black has been rumored for a main roster call-up for a while now.

On a related note, the script for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW was not finalized as of this afternoon. @Wrestlevotes reports that there was a push at WWE HQ this week to make tonight’s RAW “feel different,” with higher-ups urging everyone to “think outside the box” when coming up with tonight’s creative.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW but as noted, there will be appearances by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.