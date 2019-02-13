Backstage WWE Status Update On Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks will be good to go for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Banks’ status for Sunday’s Chamber match to crown the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions had been up in the air as she has not wrestled since the Royal Rumble in late January. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Banks was cleared to compete on Tuesday. Banks was just partially cleared on Monday, which is why she got physical at ringside during the three-team match.

As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday night that Banks had “re-aggravated” a shoulder injury during Monday’s RAW but that was just a storyline update as she had been cleared by then.

Banks and Bayley are scheduled to start Sunday’s Chamber match with the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Other teams in the match are The IIconics, Carmella and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Banks tweeted the following on her Chamber status earlier this week after the angle on RAW: