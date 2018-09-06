Backstage WWE Status Updates On Nia Jax & James Ellsworth

– As noted, James Ellsworth was backstage at last night’s SmackDown in Detroit. Ellsworth was there to film something related to the female Superstars of the company. No word yet on if he was filming for something related to WWE Evolution, a WWE Network special or a future DVD release.

– Nia Jax has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. We now know that Jax has been out of action with a leg injury as of late. She has been doing physical therapy on her leg at the Performance Center.

Source: PWInsider