Backstage WWE Status Updates On Paige & Alexa Bliss

– SmackDown General Manager Paige was backstage for last night’s TV show in Newark but she was not used in an on-camera role. The decision was made to put SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on the show this week as he eases back into a regular TV role. PWInsider adds that WWE officials still love Paige in her role as General Manager.

– We’ve noted how Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a concussion at Saturday’s WWE live event in Hartford, which has her status up in the air for Sunday’s Evolution match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. PWInsider reports that the belief is Bliss suffered either a concussion or a broken nose as both stories are going around backstage.

WWE kept Bliss off TV this week as they wanted her to heal up to make sure she’s good to go for Evolution. Bliss indicated on Twitter that she’s been at home this week but she’s still planning on being at Evolution as she has new merchandise dropping.