Baron Corbin Hypes Royal Rumble, Chris Jericho Names Favorite Opponents, Paige Video

– Paige makes an appearance in the latest video from her Glampire Diaries YouTube channel, seen below. The video features her friend Brad showing viewers how to pick up a goth chick.

– Chris Jericho recently wrote a blog on his top 5 personal favorite opponents for The Players’ Tribune at this link. Jericho named Ultimo Dragon (linking their WAR match from July 7th, 1995), Dean Malenko (linking their WCW Slamboree 1988 match), WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels (linking their WWE No Mercy 2008 match), Rey Mysterio (linking their The Bash 2009 match) and Kevin Owens (linking their WrestleMania 33 match).

Jericho also included Kenny Omega as one of his personal favorite opponents. Jericho wrote the following on Omega as they prepare to wrestle for the first time ever at Thursday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 event at the Tokyo Dome:

Kenny is currently the New Japan Pro Wrestling’s U.S. Champion. I was first introduced to him when he came on my podcast last year, and since then, I’ve watched him rise from one of the more popular New Japan guys to one of the most notable wrestlers in any promotion, including WWE. In the past couple of years he has put on some of the most incredible matches in wrestling.

So when the question gets asked What’s next for Chris Jericho? The answer is now clear to me:

Kenny Omega.

It hasn’t even happened yet, but this is as exciting as it gets. It’s not the type of match that comes around every day. In fact, this is not really a match that ever happens. At all. Not since the days of territory wrestling, when one champ would enter another promotion and challenge a top guy for his title.

But here we are. And these aren’t the territories. This is Chris vs. Kenny — Alpha vs. Omega — Wrestle Kingdom 12 in the Tokyo Dome.

There’s a lot more I could say about Kenny, but I don’t think I need to. When we face off on Jan. 4, 2018, no matter what happens in the end, it’s going to be the biggest wrestling match of the year. Maybe the decade.

There will be plenty of time for talking later.

– As noted, Baron Corbin announced his Royal Rumble spot on last night’s WWE SmackDown episode. He later tweeted the following on entering the 30-man match and the main event of WrestleMania 34: