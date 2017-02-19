Baron Corbin On Not Caring About How Fans React, WrestleMania 33

Following his match at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin spoke with The Phoenix New Times about his thoughts on fan reactions, WrestleMania 33 and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On punching AJ Styles in mid-air during their SmackDown match two weeks ago:

“I just react to what’s in the moment, and he was flying through the air, I said, man, it’s a good time to punch you in the face. So I did, and it worked out pretty well. You know, we just go out there and go to work. It’s what we do. We’re professionals and we’re out there to compete with each other and we just deal with what we have and react. To become very successful you have to be able react to anything. Like [Mike] Tyson always said, you need to have a plan going into a fight and once you get punched in the face, everything changes, and so I just go out there and do what I do to the best of my ability and being a pro helps that and I consider myself one of the best there is, so I proved that night in and night out.”

On if he faced Braun Strowman at WrestleMania:

“You know, I want to keep taking Smackdown to the next level, so if they want to put me in there with a Raw guy, I’ve got no problem with that. And add him to the victories of Smackdown. We had a Smackdown victory at the Royal Rumble and at Survivor Series, Smackdown walked away the winner. And so I wouldn’t mind keeping that going.”

On not caring about fan reactions: