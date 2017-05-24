Baron Corbin On Sami Zayn (Video), Mojo Rawley Still Waiting, Naomi On Proving Herself

– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn quickly defeated Baron Corbin but was stretchered out after a post-match beatdown from The Lone Wolf. In the Fallout video below, Corbin says laughs at Sami’s condition and says he doesn’t care because that’s what happens when a little boy steps into a man’s world.

– Below is video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi talking to Renee Young and Shane McMahon on Talking Smack. Naomi says she has a lot left to prove to everyone, including herself, and she’s ready for her next challenger. As noted, next week’s SmackDown will see a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to crown a new #1 contender for Money In the Bank. The participants will be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

– After expressing some frustration over watching WWE Backlash from home this past Sunday, Mojo Rawley tweeted the following during last night’s SmackDown. As noted, Mojo did not have a match on TV but he did work the dark match, teaming with American Alpha, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper to defeat The Colons, The Ascension and Aiden English.

Patiently waiting….. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017