Baron Corbin Responds To Knock From Fan, Fans On The Men’s Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Delayed

– WWE’s Best of RAW and SmackDown 2017 DVD has been pushed up to a February 6th release date instead of February 27th. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the trailer for the three-disc DVD:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has a better shot at winning the men’s Royal Rumble match – John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura or Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 49% voted for Cena while 20% voted for Nakamura, 20% for Balor, 6% for Orton, 3% for Elias and 2% for Corbin.

– Baron Corbin took to Twitter this week and blasted a fan who responded to his Royal Rumble comments with a knock on how Corbin is balding. This is the second time in the last month that Corbin has responded to a hair diss. You can see the exchange below:

People tried to take away everything I earned last year. After I win the #RoyalRumble match, I’m taking away every one of your hopes and dreams. I’m taking the main event of @WrestleMania. #RumbleForAll — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 3, 2018