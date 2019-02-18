Baron Corbin Rips Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans’ WWE Elimination Chamber Appearance, The Usos’ Win

– Above is video of Baron Corbin talking to Dasha Fuentes after Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre helped him defeat Braun Strowman in a No DQ match at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Dasha asked how satisfying the win was for Corbin.

“How do you think it feels? Look, Braun Strowman is all talk,” Corbin said. “He thought he was going to go out and beat Brock Lesnar, and what happened? He thought he was going to go out there tonight and inflict pain on me, and walk away with a victory. And he was helped out of the ring. There’s a big difference between people like me and people like Braun. They talk about what they’re going to do and I just go do it.”

– New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos became the first tag team to capture the blue brand tag team titles for a fourth reign with their win over Shane McMahon and The Miz at WWE Elimination Chamber. The New Day have held the blue brand titles for three reigns.

– WWE NXT Superstar Lacey Evans made a brief appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, walking down the ramp just before the WWE Title Elimination Chamber main event. Evans, who is appearing on RAW and SmackDown until she signs with one of the brands, turned back up the ramp and returned to the backstage area without entering the ring or taking the microphone.

Evans took to Twitter after the show and wrote, “Ya’ll didn’t think I was gonna sit back and not show my classy face during a PPV did you? #YaNasties”

You can see her post-show tweet along with a shot from her pay-per-view appearance below:

All that work was exhausting. Gonna order room service and go to bed early👒 #LikeALady #GoodNightNasties — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 18, 2019

Simmer down sweetheart. I was just taking a little stroll. 👒 #LikeALady https://t.co/SN8ElfaqjB — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 18, 2019