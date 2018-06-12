Baron Corbin’s New Look (Photo & Video), Mojo Rawley on WWE Main Event, Go-Home SmackDown

– As noted, Baron Corbin is now acting as the “Constable” of RAW, working for RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon as her eyes & ears when she has to be away. Corbin debuted a new look this week as he cut his hair and was wearing a suit. Above is backstage video of Corbin getting a cut. Below is a photo of the new look:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in North Little Rock to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Mojo Rawley vs. Chad Gable

* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews vs. The Ascension

– Below is a promo for this week’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring a Women’s MITB Summit, hosted by General Manager Paige, plus Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.