Baron Corbin’s New Look (Photo & Video), Mojo Rawley on WWE Main Event, Go-Home SmackDown

– As noted, Baron Corbin is now acting as the “Constable” of RAW, working for RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon as her eyes & ears when she has to be away. Corbin debuted a new look this week as he cut his hair and was wearing a suit. Above is backstage video of Corbin getting a cut. Below is a photo of the new look:
#ConstableCorbin IS ON THE SCENE, and he's here to ensure that the show runs smoothly… #RAW @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/IfY035dMmD
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in North Little Rock to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
* Mojo Rawley vs. Chad Gable
* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews vs. The Ascension
– Below is a promo for this week’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring a Women’s MITB Summit, hosted by General Manager Paige, plus Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.
TOMORROW NIGHT, you'll see a Women's #MITB #LadderMatch SUMMIT…PLUS @ShinsukeN battles #USChampion @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/EqlM31EDMv
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018