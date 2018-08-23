Baron Corbin’s Reaction To Getting New Look

During an interview with RauteMusik, RAW Star Baron Corbin revealed his reaction to cutting his long hair after his move to the brand.

“Not difficult at all, it was so easy. I was so excited to cut my hair. I’ve been wanting to do it for a while.

“There’s a lot of things people don’t think about. You have your appearance in action figures, video games, all those things — you can’t just change [your look] like that because there are so many things that go into it. So when it got approved it was awesome, I was excited to cut it, and it’s made my life very easy.”

Video below: