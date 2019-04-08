Last night’s WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view from MetLife Stadium saw Triple H defeat Batista in a No Holds Barred match. Triple H’s career was on the line.

While not announced as a career match, this looks to be Batista’s final match for WWE. He previously spoke in media interviews of wanting to return to WWE for one more run and a match with Triple H at WrestleMania.

Batista took to Twitter after WrestleMania to thank the WWE Universe and officially announce his retirement from the ring.

He wrote, “@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey”

