Batista recently spoke with FlickeringMyth.com and revealed that he’s still hoping to land a role in the Gears of War movie, something he’s been pursuing for years.

The former WWE Champion also revealed that he’s auditioned twice for Star Wars Movies, but was turned down both times.

He said, “I’ve actually auditioned for a couple of Star Wars [movies] and they’ve turned me down. It was always a dream of mine to be in a Star Wars film.”