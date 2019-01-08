Batista Lands Another Major Movie Franchise Role

Deadline reports that former WWE Champion Batista has signed on to star in the upcoming “Dune” movie.

There’s no word yet on Batista’s role in the movie as it is being kept under wraps. Batista joins Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the stars of the movie. The director will be Denis Villeneueve, who also worked with Batista on the “Blade Runner 2049” movie.

This looks to be another major franchise for Batista, who also plays Drax The Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. This film is expected to launch a multi-picture franchise for one of the most-celebrated science fiction properties of all-time. Legendary acquired the film & TV rights to the Frank Herbert novels in 2016 with a plan to make multiple movies. Villeneuve chose this movie over numerous offers for his followup to Blade Runner 2049.

The movie, described as Game of Thrones meets Star Wars, is currently in pre-production and there’s no word yet on when it will be released. It will be interesting to see if this prevents a potential WrestleMania 35 appearance for The Animal.

Batista has three big movies coming out in 2019 – Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” in May, Fox’s “Stuber” comedy in July and STX’s action/comedy “My Spy” in October.