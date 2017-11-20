Batista Reveals Favorite Televised & Non-Televised Matches, Fans Booing Mysterio

Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) recently appeared as a guest on Jim Ross’ Ross Report podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his favorite televised match: “My favorite match is that Hell In A Cell I had with Hunter, actually. It was in a No Mercy pay-per-view, I believe. The reason why I love that match, and it wasn’t nearly as good as the one I had with Taker, definitely wasn’t as significant or as big, but the reason I love this match is because I think up until the very last second, and we beat the hell out of each other and that was in the good old days when you could do that and we were bleeding everywhere, we were going to war with each other and we started this match with people chanting, ‘boring! Boring!’ By the end of the match, we just had everybody just sucked in. This match they literally didn’t know what the outcome was going to be until the very last second, which is hard to get done. And I felt really accomplished coming out of that match.”

On his favorite live event match: “My favorite match of my career was actually a house show match I had in Mexico with Rey. Yeah, yeah, I was [the big heel] and I begged and pleaded because we weren’t on the card. I was a short-termer in the company and we had torn it down. Working Rey as a heel in Mexico is a dream. It’s anybody’s dream come true. And I begged and pleaded with [Johnny] Ace to give me this match and I finally got it and we gave them a pay-per-view match, man. When we came back from the match, everybody was… I mean, people were applauding, the boys, they were applauding us. We turned a house show into a pay-per-view and we just gave everything. I mean, everything, all the bells and whistles.”

On fans booing Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble he returned at: “That was one of my big issues when I went back [to WWE] last time. During the Royal Rumble, like, I had a real issue with people booing Rey Mysterio coming out, just because he wasn’t Daniel Bryan. And I get their love for Daniel Bryan, but at the same time, that’s not a reason to s–t all over Rey Mysterio because he’s not Daniel Bryan, man, that broke my heart. That broke my heart, man. If one guy doesn’t deserve that, it’s him.”

