WWE Superstar Batista wrestled the last match of his career this past Sunday. ‘The Animal’ took on his longtime rival Triple H in a match where The Game’s career was on the line. The two men had faced numerous times in the mid-2000s, with Batista taking the win every time that the two met in single’s competition.

Batista joined Lillian Garcia’s podcast to discuss his preparations for the bout. The Animal stated that “I was on my way as I had landed in New York and just thinking to myself, what the hell am I doing?” Batista joked.

The Animal elaborated further, saying “I was excited because I had wanted to do this for years, but this is not the way things are done. I’m 50 years old and have been out of wrestling for five years and then just get back into wrestling at a WrestleMania. I’m super excited, but I wish I was a little better prepared. I wish I was a little younger. I went and wrestled for the first time a few weeks ago and I immediately felt beat up. It’s just all the jolting around. It may be one thing if I had the time to get used to it, but when you don’t do it for years at a time and then you are being jolted around again, it’s rough.”

*Credit to Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.