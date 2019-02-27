Batista vs. Triple H To Heat Up On Monday’s WWE RAW?, More News For The Show

The feud between Triple H and Batista should really get going on Monday’s WWE RAW from Philadelphia, the final red brand show before WWE Fastlane.

Batista is currently scheduled to be at Monday’s RAW, according to PWInsider. The Animal returned to WWE TV on this week’s RAW and crashed the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, using that to send a message to Triple H. It will be interesting to see if Triple H vs. Batista is made official for for WrestleMania 35 on Monday. Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at a Twitter exchange between Flair and Batista, which you can also see below.

As noted, Roman Reigns will also be at Monday’s RAW as he is scheduled for all RAW events through early May. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is advertising Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for Monday’s Fastlane go-home RAW, plus appearances by RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins.