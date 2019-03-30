Batista’s WWE RAW Return Announced

WWE has announced Batista for Monday’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW from Washington, DC, which is Batista’s hometown.

The Animal will be on RAW to confront Triple H less than a week before their No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s go-home RAW and the announcement on Batista:

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Angle’s final red brand match on his Farewell Tour

* Six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

* The final red brand build for WrestleMania 35

Batista returns to Raw

Just six days before he makes his in-ring return against his former friend and ally Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Batista returns to Raw to respond to The Game. What message will The Animal deliver to Triple H before The Cerebral Assassin puts his career on the line in one of WrestleMania’s most bitter and personal contests?