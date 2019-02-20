Battle Royal Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

Above is the latest episode of All Elite Wrestling’s “Road to Double Or Nothing” YouTube series.

It was announced by Cody Rhodes that the Over Budget Battle Royal will be returning for AEW’s Double Or Nothing event on May 25 from Las Vegas. The first OBBR took place at All In in 2018, and was won by Flip Gordon. Cody noted that they have a special incentive for the winner of the battle royal at Double Or Nothing, but he can’t reveal that incentive just yet.

AEW has confirmed the following participants for the battle royal – Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss.

Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is what looks to be the updated card:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Over Budget Battle Royal

Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, others TBA

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix (teased, not confirmed)

Aja Kong vs. Yuka Sakazaki (teased, not confirmed)

* Appearances by Brandi Rhodes, MJF, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara, The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor), and others