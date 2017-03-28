Battle Royal Moved To WrestleMania Pre-show, USA Network Broadcast Revealed

WWE announced today that the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show, along with Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

The two-hour Kickoff begins at 5pm EST. The second hour will also air on the USA Network with the battle royal airing then.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA